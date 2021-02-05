India vs England 2021: Jasprit Bumrah says sweat not as effective as saliva to maintain ball

Skipper Joe Root's unbeaten century in his 100th Test took England to 263 for three on a lifeless Chepauk track where the red SG Test lost its hardness after 40th over.

"The ball did become soft after a while and the wicket is on a flatter side with the bounce being less. You are left with limited options (to shine ball). We are trying to figure out what we can do with the limited things on hand, at that time," Bumrah said at the virtual media conference.

India vs England, 1st Test: Centurion Joe Root, Dom Sibley keep Englishmen ahead on Day 1

India's most successful bowler on the day admitted that they found it difficult to maintain the ball as ICC has banned the use of saliva in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

"Yes, it becomes difficult when the ball becomes soft and doesn't shine really well because of new COVID-19 rules, we can't use saliva, very difficult during that time to maintain the ball," Bumrah said.

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah plays his maiden Test on home soil; gets Dan Lawrence as his first victim

He also explained that sweat which is lighter than saliva is not at all a good option to prepare the ball for reverse swing.

"In India, the ball gets scuffed up easily. So to make the ball heavy, you have to shine one side sometimes, with sweat and it doesn't really serve the purpose. You can't make one side heavy with sweat and it doesn't really work that way.

"But these are the rules and we have to make do with what we have at the moment," said Bumrah.