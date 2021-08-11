India vs England 2nd Test: Date, IST Time, Pitch report, London weather forecast, TV channel, Live streaming

1. Pitch report at Lord's

The Lord's often viewed as a paradise of pace bowlers and both the teams might retain their pace heavy bowling unit for this Test. The tinge of grass and the famous Lord's slope will add to the excitement of quicker bowlers going into the Test, and we can't expect some massive deviation from the template.

2. London Weather

Both India and England will keep an eye on the skies as they enter the second Test, particularly because the rain marred the first Test at Trent Bridge. As usual for an English summer, cloudy days have been predicted for all five days of the match. But rain is predicted only on Sunday, the fourth day of the Test. But England weather can change patterns in the blink of an eye.

3. Match date and time

The second Test match will be played from Thursday (August 12) at the Lord's, often known as the ‘Mecca Of Cricket.'

4. IST Time, Live telecast and Live Streaming

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and Sony LIV will live stream the match. The match is scheduled for a 3.30 PM IST start.