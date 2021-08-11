Cricket
India vs England 2nd Test: Date, IST Time, Pitch report, London weather forecast, TV channel, Live streaming

By

London, August 11: India will take on England in the second Test from Thursday (August 12) at the Lord's. The first Test was ended in a draw with the entire fifth day getting washed out.

India will be eager to make a headway in the Test series taking a 1-0 lead after trenching themselves in a more favourable position in the first Test before elements played spoilsport.

So, what could be the weather in London over the next five days? What kind of pitch will be given to both the teams? These are the critical questions being asked going into the second Test.

Here MyKhel gives some answers for all those questions and some more information like TV Channel, Live Streaming platform and timing.

The Lord's often viewed as a paradise of pace bowlers and both the teams might retain their pace heavy bowling unit for this Test. The tinge of grass and the famous Lord's slope will add to the excitement of quicker bowlers going into the Test, and we can't expect some massive deviation from the template.

Both India and England will keep an eye on the skies as they enter the second Test, particularly because the rain marred the first Test at Trent Bridge. As usual for an English summer, cloudy days have been predicted for all five days of the match. But rain is predicted only on Sunday, the fourth day of the Test. But England weather can change patterns in the blink of an eye.

The second Test match will be played from Thursday (August 12) at the Lord's, often known as the ‘Mecca Of Cricket.'

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and Sony LIV will live stream the match. The match is scheduled for a 3.30 PM IST start.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 13:32 [IST]
