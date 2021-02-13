India vs England, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma cracks 7th Test hundred, silences critics

There were some talks about his inability to get a big score since his return to top-flight cricket during the third Test against Australia at Sydney. Rohit had made a fifty in the first innings at SCG, and stitched couple of good scores with Shubman Gill a three-figure mark eluded him.

Once India skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss in the hope of erecting a big first innings total, Indian batsmen soon found that the pitch was not easy to bat on. There was variable bounce, puff of dust kicking off the surface, even on a Day 1 track.

The dismissal of Kohli by Moeen was a clear example of this, an off-break turning sharply to beat the drive of Kohli and disturbing his woodwork. But Rohit was in full command of his batting all the while.

Ben Stokes and Moeen were carted for sixes while Ollie Stone, who came in for injured Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach were dealt with assurance. As per ESPNCricinfo, Rohit was in control 87 per cent during his 100, a remarkable piece of batting on a tough surface. He took a leaf out of Joe Root's book and employed sweep shot to good effect. It was his most productive shot during the innings till 100, fetching him 18 runs with three fours.

But the task for Rohit is not over. India need a healthy first innings total to challenge England and he needs to chip in a bit more to take India further.