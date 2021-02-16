India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill taken for scans after blow on forearm, to miss fielding on Day 4

The BCCI in an update said Gill will not field for the entire fourth day as he has been taken for scans. Mayank Agarwal has come in as replacement for Gill.

"Shubman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing him. He won't be fielding today," said the BCCI in the update on Gill.

Gill was fielding on the short leg when a sweep shot by Dan Lawrence hit on his forearm, though he continued to field in that position for the rest of the evening in England's second innings. However, Gill is expected to be fit for the third Test in Ahmedabad.

Gill had a rather modest second Test as he could not contribute anything big here. He had made a fifty in the first Test here before getting out to a sensational James Anderson spell.