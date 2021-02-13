Cricket
India vs England, 2nd Test: Total of 300 will be equal to 500 on this Chennai pitch: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi, February 13: Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the first innings total of 300 in the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be equivalent to 500. India won the toss and elected to bat first on the wicket which will deteriorate as the game progresses and it will become difficult to bat on day three and four of the Test match.

"I reckon 300 in the 1st innings is the equivalent of 500 last week on this Chennai beach !!! #INDvsENG," Vaughan tweeted. Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test ton but English spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach got the better of Virat Kohli (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (21) after Olly Stone picked opener Shubman Gill for a duck.

Currently, Rohit and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahahe are involved in a 50-plus partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo are looking solid and playing shots confidently despite assistance for spinners from the wicket.

The wicket in the first Test of the series hadn't provided this much assistance to the spinners, but the second Test is turning out to be a completely different story on the same ground in Chennai as spinners are having a field day on the very first day of the Test.

Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 14:28 [IST]
