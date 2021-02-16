India vs England, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli and boys level series with 317-run win

At the lunch break, England's score read 116/7 with Joe Root unbeaten on 33. The first session saw four wickets falling and 63 runs being scored from 29.3 overs. But there was no further drama as Axar dismissed Root just after the lunch break.

Moeen Ali made some lusty blows to delay the inevitable but only for a small while.

If Ashwin and Axar Patel stole the show in the early hours of the play on day four, Kuldeep Yadav hogged some of the limelight when he dismissed Ben Foakes just before the concluding minutes of the first session.

England lost four wickets in the first session on day four but Root stood tall and has weathered the storm in the first session. The visitors resumed from their overnight score of 53/3 needing another 429 runs to win. Ishant began the proceedings for the hosts with the ball giving just three runs off his over.

England survived six overs before Ashwin struck with his first ball on day four. Ashwin fired the ball down the leg side on seeing Dan Lawrence step out and Rishabh Pant pulled off a brilliant stumping.

Ben Stokes then along with skipper Joe Root played some cautious shots to rebuild the England innings. The partnership survived for 12 overs as Ashwin dismissed the all-rounder in the 37th over. Stokes departed after scoring eight runs off 51 balls as England lost half their side for 90 runs in the second innings.

Ollie Pope stitched a 20-run stand with Root to take England over the 100-run mark before he top-edged on the sweep and was caught by Ishant Sharma. Earlier, Ashwin's scintillating century helped India set England a target of 482 runs.

Now, over to Ahmedabad and the Pink ball Test.