India vs England, 3rd ODI: Sam showed a lot of character and we are proud of him: Jos Buttler

India vs England: Curran carries visitors close but hosts still secure ODI series

With Sunday’s loss, England lost to India in all three formats. In their tour India, the visiting side lost the Test series, the T20 International series and the One Day International series.

Following their seven-run loss to India on Sunday, stand-in captain Jos Buttler was left disappointed but said playing in India was always a learning experience, especially for the guys who made their debuts here.

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Buttler said, “Yeah, fantastic game. Both sides made mistakes and played some brilliant cricket. Unbelievable innings from Sam Curran. It was an amazing effort from Curran to take a lot of ownership and take most of the strike. I know Sam will be disappointed but he showed a lot of character and we are all proud of him.

“We're disappointed, we came here and we wanted to win, but there have been great learnings throughout the process. The white-ball leg has been fantastic and close and today was no different. I think playing cricket in India is always a learning (experience) - the guys who made their debuts in this series. Guys will go away as better cricketers,” said Buttler.

“It was a fantastic wicket and we didn't bowl as well at the top but we dragged it back fantastically in the end. We pegged Hardik and Pant back to that total. A few guys [are] missing out, but the talent pool in white-ball cricket is growing and we'll continue to strive to do that,” signed off Buttler.