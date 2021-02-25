India vs England, 3rd Test: Axar Patel reveals how did he spin out English batsmen

This was Axar's second five-wicket haul in a row as he had scalped five in the second innings of the second Test as well. And the all-rounder admitted that he was riding on the confidence from the second Test and focused on bowling a consistent line and length.

"I didn't expect to take six wickets on the opening day because didn't know whether we would be bowling or batting on the first day. But I was prepared as I had taken five wickets in the last match too. I was bowling well so I was prepared to bowl with the pink ball as well. I didn't know about what pink-ball brings to the table but had confidence in my line and length and it paid off," said Axar.

Ishant Sharma, who is playing the 100th Test, provided India with the first breakthrough and after the first wicket, the spinners took over the mantle from the pacer. R Ashwin and Axar spun a web over visitors to bundled out them for 112 in the first innings.

"When the fast bowlers were bowling they were facing trouble while landing during the run-up. So, I was called on early to a bowl and I think the pink ball has a little glare due to which the ball was skidding. So, I think the ball skid more than Chennai in Ahmedabad," said Axar.

Even after playing in front of the home crowd, Axar didn't feel that the hosts had any advantage on the opening day of the first Test. "Home advantage was there but since I was playing after five years and that too on a new wicket not much advantage was felt. However, if you look at the Gujarati crowd we had, it gave me a sense of having the home advantage but if you keep that factor aside it was evenly poised for the two sides," said Axar.