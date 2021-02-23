India vs England, 3rd Test: Date, Venue, India time, TV schedule, Live Streaming details of Day-Night Test

Ahmedabad, February 23: The third Test match between India and England will begin at the newly built Motera Stadium from Wednesday (February 24). This will be a day-night Test, using Pink ball.

This will be the second Pink Ball Test in India after a match of similar nature against Bangladesh in 2019 at the Eden Gardens. Both India and England have won a Test apiece in Chennai and will be eager to take a 2-1 lead ahead of the fourth and final Test at the same venue.

Here are some essential details about the match like TV timing, live streaming etc.

1. Match date and venue The third Test between India and England will begin on February 24. The venue is newly built Motera Stadium, touted as the world's largest cricket stadium. This will be a Day-Night Test with Pink Ball in use. 2. Match timing The match will start at 2.30 PM IST and the toss will be at 2 PM IST. 3. Live telecast The Star Sports Networks will telecast the match. You can also follow the updates of the match through MyKhel. 4. Live streaming The live streaming of the third Test will be on Disney + Hotstar. Jio TV customers too can watch the match in that platform.