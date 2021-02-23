India vs England, 3rd Test: Date, Venue, India time, TV schedule, Live Streaming details of Day-Night Test

1. Match date and venue
The third Test between India and England will begin on February 24. The venue is newly built Motera Stadium, touted as the world's largest cricket stadium. This will be a Day-Night Test with Pink Ball in use.
2. Match timing
The match will start at 2.30 PM IST and the toss will be at 2 PM IST.
3. Live telecast
The Star Sports Networks will telecast the match. You can also follow the updates of the match through MyKhel.
4. Live streaming
The live streaming of the third Test will be on Disney + Hotstar. Jio TV customers too can watch the match in that platform.