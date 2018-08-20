Cricket

India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: India look to drive in advantage

Written By:

India will be keen to further twist the knife into England on Day 3
India will be keen to further twist the knife into England on Day 3

Nottingham, August 20: India will be eager to take this match away from England on Day 3 after two extraordinary passages of play that saw them taking an already imposing 292 runs lead.

On Sunday (August 19), Hardik Pandya produced a spell from hell to grab five wickets to bundle out England for 161. Then they came up with a solid batting effort to end Day 2 at 124/2 with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara guarding the fort.

India will be aiming for a lead in the vicinty of 450 before asking England to bat in the fourth innings and bowl them out to narrow the series scoreline to 2-1. So, welcome to MyKhel live coverage of Day 3 action from Trent Bridge.

03:04 pm

England have their own concerns and the biggest is the limp form of Alastair Cook. And Jos Buttler admitted the need to improve. "It's very disappointing - after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being 50 for none. We let that slip. It's important we can recognise why it's happened, and improve."

03:01 pm

The match is some half an hour away. Here's what Day 2 hero Hardik Pandya said: "I have never wanted to be Kapil Dev. Let me be Hardik Pandya, I am good at being Hardik Pandya, I played 41 ODIS and 10 Tests being Hardik Pandya, not Kapil Dev." Confident and clear about himself.

