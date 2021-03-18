India vs England, 4th T20I: Hosts survive Stokes onslaught to set up T20 series decider

India vs England, 4th T20I Highlights: Suryakumar, Hardik, Shardul help India win by 8 runs; level series 2-2

The home side posted 185-8 after being put in by Eoin Morgan, despite Jofra Archer claiming 4-33, while fellow pace bowler Mark Wood impressed again, taking 1-25 from his four overs.

However, for the first time in the five-match series, the team batting second were unable to reach their target, meaning the same venue in Ahmedabad will stage a winner-takes-all showdown between the teams on Saturday.

Jason Roy made 40 at the top of the England order and Ben Stokes smashed 46 at a strike-rate of 200 runs per 100 deliveries, only to be dismissed within sight of a first half-century in the format at international level.

Shardul Thakur dismissed Stokes and Morgan in successive deliveries at the start of the 17th over, yet it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was the pick of India's attack, finishing with figures of 2-16.

While Thakur was put under pressure when the equation of 23 runs from the final over was reduced to 10 off three balls, Archer's late boundary hitting was not enough for the tourists to snatch victory.

Suryakumar Yadav had earlier capitalised on the opportunity presented by an injury to Ishan Kishan, top-scoring with 57 from 31 deliveries for India.

His innings included six fours and three sixes and proved crucial for the hosts, with openers Rohit Sharma (12 from 12 balls) and KL Rahul (14 from 17) once again struggling to gain momentum during the critical powerplay.

Virat Kohli had scored 150 runs without being dismissed in the previous two games, but India's captain was out for just one this time, beaten by a googly from Adil Rashid to be stumped by a distance. He finished the game off the field due to injury too, leaving Rohit in charge for the conclusion.

Rishabh Pant was also subdued in making 30, though Shreyas Iyer slammed 37 from just 18 deliveries to help compile comfortably the biggest total by either team in the series so far.

Yadav catches a break – but was he out?

Kishan's absence opened the door for Yadav, who did not get the chance to bat in his previous appearance in this series.

His performance with the bat raises questions over India's top order moving forward, while his dismissal will spark further debate. Dawid Malan was ruled to have taken a clean catch in the deep, with the on-field decision given as out before replays appeared inconclusive over whether the ball had touched the ground.

No knocking Wood with the ball

Wood opted not to be included for the Indian Premier League auction earlier this year, a decision based on his desire to play international cricket over cashing in on his undoubted talents.

He will be in demand by franchises if he changes his mind in the future, having now taken five wickets at an average of 15.20 in the series. His economy rate is a mighty impressive 6.33 runs per over, aided by 14 dot balls in this match.