India vs England 4th Test: Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to squad for Oval Test

Karnataka pacer Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London.

Prasidh had made his ODI debut earlier this year against England and he was also awarded Man of the Match award in his very first ODI game.

With the five-match Test series between India and England poised perfectly at 1-1, the focus heading into the fourth game remains on whether ace spinner R Ashwin will finally be given a chance in the playing XI or not.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Ashish Nehra said the Virat Kohli-led side should look to go in with Ashwin in place of a seamer as the fourth Test match against England is going to be played at the Oval.

The five-match series between India and England stands level at 1-1, and now the fourth Test would be played at the Oval, London, beginning this Thursday (September 2).

"Oval is known for a good batting surface. England is one place where conditions change every session. There are too many ifs and buts, at Oval, there is extra bounce but there is not much movement. You cannot use saliva these days so it might make it little difficult for the bowlers.

"In London, it has been quite cold, English conditions are hard to predict. But now this Test match is in Oval, there are more chances that we see Ashwin in place of one pacer, would be really surprised if Ashwin does not play at Oval," said Nehra during an interaction with select media organised by Sony Network.

"We now have more tours of England, since 2011, it is our fourth tour. The conditions are challenging here, if you look at series since 2011, you have to agree that India has managed to give a fight, we could have won in 2018."

India's squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

