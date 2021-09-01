India vs England 4th Test: Oval Pitch Report, London Weather Forecast, Match prediction

The capricious English weather is always a talking point ahead of sporting event in that country, and the fourth Test between India and England is no different.

Apart from the weather, the Oval pitch too will be under scrutiny especially as both the teams are trying to take upper hand in the series after it is on the balance at 1-1. MyKhel takes a look at the London weather pattern and the nature of Oval pitch.

1. London weather

Fans will be pleased to know that there is not much chance for rain in London during the first four days of the 4th Test at the Oval. But prediction is for rain in the afternoon on the 5th day, that is if the Test gets that far. But typical of England, most of the days will see cloudy hours that will keep the pace bowlers from either side an expectant lot. Temperature is expected to hover around 19 and 21 degree Celsius.

2. Oval pitch report

The Oval pitch generally offers some assistance to the batsmen as we have some high scoring matches here. However, initially pacers too might get some assistance thanks to the conditions and the pitch tends to get slow down as the match progresses. The spinners might come into play in the latter stages of a Test match.

3. Match Prediction

The match will start at 3.30 PM IST. The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks, with Sony LIV live streaming the fourth Test. India and England are locked 1-1 in the five-match series and the final Test of the series will be played at the Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester. So, who has upper hand in this Test. The momentum is with England after their Leeds win but India cannot be written off as they are capable of a strong comeback. But England just might have their nose in front.