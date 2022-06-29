India vs England 5th Test 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India had last won a series in England in 2007. India is currently leading the series 2-1 after the 5th Test in 2021 was suspended due to sprout in Covid-19 cases in Indian camp.

The Test was scheduled to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, but now has been shifted to Birmingham, a venue where India has never tasted success.

So, a lot of things are at stake for both England and India in this match.

So, here we are giving the essential details of the India vs England Test such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.

1 Squads India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal. England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope. 2 Possible Playing 11 India 1: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammad Siraj. India 2 (If Rohit does not recover): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 KS Bharat, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur / R Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammad Siraj. England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Alex Lees, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Ben Foakes / Sam Billings (wk), 8 Jamie Overton / Jack Leach, 9 Stuart Broad / Jack Leach, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 James Anderson. 3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2 Alex Lees, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Rishabh Pant 7 Ben Stokes, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 James Anderson. Captain: Ben Stokes, vice-captain: Joe Root, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Alex Lees, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Joe Root, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Rishabh Pant, 7 Ben Stokes, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Ben Stokes, vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4 Match Prediction On paper, India are leading the series 2-1 and now they can’t lose the series and England desperately need a win to prevent a home turf loss. But England’s recent form in Test cricket under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum is quite a level above. India too had a fine home series against Sri Lanka but it is hard to overlook the recent form of England we will pick them as the winner in the India vs England Test.