India vs England 5th Test: Anderson trouble India with early wickets

Anderson gobbled up openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first hour itself before the rain forced an early stoppage to the proceedings.

Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli are at crease when the lunch was taken.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah became the first pace-bowling captain of India since Kapil Dev in 1987.

Bumrah was understandably very happy. “It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. Can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. Very happy with the preparation. Wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s.

“Happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder,” he said during the toss.

India head coach Rahul Dravid said he had a long conversation with Bumrah before handing over the captaincy.

"I've had a couple of conversations with him in the last few days to tell him to just relax. We need you more as bowler rather than as a captain," Dravid told the official broadcasters Sony.

"I think he is a very thoughtful individual, understands the game very well. Also, he commands the respect of the team, which is very important as a leader," he added.

"Bowling changes, field changes obviously will only get better with time. It's a new challenge. It's not easy for a fast bowler to captain, he's got to think about his own bowling too. "Captaincy is something that you'll get better at as you do it more," Dravid added.