India vs England 5th Test: Manchester weather forecast, pitch report, head to head at Old Trafford, prediction

1. Manchester weather - September 10 to 14

There are predictions for spells of rain on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Old Trafford Test. And the prediction is for a thunderstorm on September 14, the scheduled final day of the Test. Even on Thursday (September 9), a day ahead of the first day of the fifth Test, also there is a forecast for rain. But Day 3 and Day 4 are largely rain-free with a few low-hung clouds keeping the bowlers interested. In all probability, we are looking ahead to a truncated Test at Manchester.

2. India vs England head-to-head record at Old Trafford

India and England played 9 Tests so far at Old Trafford and India have never won a match at this venue. India faced England last time here was in 2014 and the home side won that match by an innings and 54 runs. Out of 9 Tests, England have won 4 and the rest of the five matches ended in a draw with the first Test being played here back in 1936.

3. Match prediction

This is James Anderson's home ground and the veteran pacer will be eager for one big effort and sign off the series on a winning note and helping his team level the series 2-2. Overcast conditions might just give the hosts a slight edge but India cannot be written off. It is going to be an evenly matched contest and England might just have that little edge because of the aforementioned piece of history.

4. Pitch report

The Old Trafford pitch often tends to give some assistance to batsman despite it being one of the quickest in England. The Indian top order batsmen would like the ball coming on to the bat. Spinners might come to play, probably on Day 4 or Day 5.