India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane backs Virat Kohli as captain, says no controversy over captaincy

"It is not always possible to have the same sort of energy on the field. The lack of energy sometimes on the field in the first Test was not due to the captain getting changed. Virat Kohli is and will continue to be my captain. Kuch masala nahi milega yahan (You won't get any controversy here)," said Rahane during the virtual press conference.

"The body language might also be because of how wicket behaved in the first two days of the opening Test. Virat is our captain, he will be our captain," he added. Last week, after Virat Kohli returned to lead India in the first Test, Rahane had said he has no problems in taking the back seat. Rahane said he will keep giving suggestions whenever Kohli asks as there are many things going on in the captain's mind during a game.

"Virat (Kohli) is the captain. He left from Australia for family reasons that is why I became the captain. Originally, Virat is the captain and I am the vice-captain. So, I am really happy that he is back with us. Which is really positive," Rahane had said

"As a team, we are trying to play as a unit and together as well as to our strengths. My job is to take a backseat and then help out Virat whenever required, whenever he asks me for certain things I will help him," he said.

England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.