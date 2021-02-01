Cricket
India vs England: England team completes quarantine in Chennai; to train as full group

Chennai, February 1: Ahead of the first Test, England team on Monday (February 1) has successfully completed their quarantine period and is now allowed to train as a full group here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from Tuesday (February 2). The first Test between India and England is scheduled to be held at the Chepauk from February 5.

"All PCR tests from yesterday's (January 31) test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium (MA Chidambaram, Chennai), tomorrow (Tuesday, February 2) afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm IST," said a communique from the ECB media team.

Three England cricketers - Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Rory Burns - had earlier arrived at Chennai and had completed the quarantine process and had started outdoor training a couple of days ago.

Those three cricketers were not a part of England squad that toured Sri Lanka recently and won the series 2-0. The quarantine that ended on Monday was meant for those cricketers who have arrived from Sri Lanka after that Test series.

Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 15:36 [IST]
