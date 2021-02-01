India vs England: England team completes quarantine in Chennai; to train as full group

"All PCR tests from yesterday's (January 31) test have returned negative results. The England party are now out of quarantine and will train for the first time as a full group at the stadium (MA Chidambaram, Chennai), tomorrow (Tuesday, February 2) afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm IST," said a communique from the ECB media team.

Three England cricketers - Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Rory Burns - had earlier arrived at Chennai and had completed the quarantine process and had started outdoor training a couple of days ago.

Those three cricketers were not a part of England squad that toured Sri Lanka recently and won the series 2-0. The quarantine that ended on Monday was meant for those cricketers who have arrived from Sri Lanka after that Test series.