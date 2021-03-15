India vs England: How Rohit Sharma's advice helped Ishan Kishan on his T20I debut

Kishan's 56, along with an unbeaten 73 from skipper Virat Kohli helped India chase down the 165-run target with ease here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"As a cricketer, many people are there who play different roles to help you succeed. Rohit Bhai told me before the match that you will open, play freely as you do in the IPL. He told me to stay clear. Obviously, I was nervous when I went out there, but at the end of the day, when you see the flag of your country and you are wearing the national jersey, all you want to do is give your best," said Ishan while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference after the match.

When asked how he feels to see other U-19 players (Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar) perform well in the national colours, Kishan said: "I am happy when I see the U-19 guys performing well, it is always a proud moment to see them perform. When I go out there in the middle, I always think about how I can improve myself. I just think about how I can get better with each passing day. As the level keeps on increasing in your cricket, there is no fixed spot for you. You keep on floating. I do not think about any number, I just do what the team requires."

Answering a question on whether the team changed anything after the loss in the first T20I, the left-handed batsman replied: "I think there was nothing to be changed after the first game. We had a bad game but still, you have to stick to the process which we have decided. We have to stick to our plans. There were small things which we took care of and we did not change anything from the first T20I."