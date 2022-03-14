India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Live Telecast, IST Time, Squads

This will be crucial game for both the teams in their attempt to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.

After an insipid performance against New Zealand, India came to their own with a massive win over West Indies with both Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur making hundreds.

Smriti was later adjudged player of the match for her brilliant hundred.

Meanwhile, England, the defending champions and strong contenders, made a poor start to their campaign, losing to Australia and West Indies albeit in narrow margins of 12 runs and 7 runs and they are currently facing South Africa in their third match and would like to get on to the points

chart.

Back to India then. Asked whether batting was a concern after their flop show against the New Zealand, Mandhana said: "Our batting always sorted in our mind, we always knew that.”

"We have been batting well for the past seven-eight months. Harman back to back fifties will give a lot of confidence to the middle-order. But other than that we all were really confident that there were no question marks over it."

India bagged an array of records in their spectacular win including the captaincy feat of Mithali Raj who went past Australia's Belinda Clark for most appearances as the skipper in the tournament.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami also became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup when she claimed Anisa Mohammed as her 40th victim in showpiece event.

All this should inspire India eves when they come up against England, who looked to be struggling a bit at the moment. It’s not like they have not performed well but just that they have faltered at some crucial junctures.

India on the other hand have found a way to keep going in the big matches.

So, here are some key info about the match like live telecast, live streaming, match time in IST etc.

Match info

Match day: March 16, Wednesday

Match time: 6.30 AM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar