India vs England: Jack Leach wary of Indian batsmen, banks on Lankan experience

The left-arm spinner has become England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka. On the other hand, the Indian batsmen had put on a fighting show against a potent Australia pace attack which saw the visitors claiming the series 2-1 last month.

Leach doesn't want to complicate things and will be sticking to his strengths while bowling to Indian batsmen. The spinner said playing in Sri Lanka will help him in the upcoming Test series against India.

"We have been watching a lot of analysis of Indian batter. So, getting to know how they play. I think they will gonna cause a problem I guess. I had that experience in Sri Lanka with guys like Angelo Mathews. I guess playing in Sri Lanka and in playing in those wickets is a good experience to draw on so soon," said Leach.

"It is an experience of bowling to very good batters in the world so I don't want to complicate things much. Obviously, I am aware of their strengths and I'm gonna be sticking about what I do best," he added.

Leach, who has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches, wants to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series. "I think, in the last year or so related to COVID some things haven't been ideal. It's about able to adapt and go with the flow," he said. "I have done some reflecting, bowled a few in the mirrors but obviously I am eager to get back out there tomorrow and get some training before that first Test," he added.

"I feel like the way the ball came out wasn't exactly how I would like it. But I have to accept I haven't had much cricket in recent times and taking wickets in the second innings is always a confidence boost," he said.

"I feel good for the cricket and the overs but feel I have more to offer. I am probably someone who is never happy in a way and there is more improvement from me to come. Sri Lanka was a good start and I feel like I am going in the right direction," he added.