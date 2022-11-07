India vs England: List of Umpires and Match Referees for T20 World Cup Semifinals at Adelaide, Sydney

The first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9), while the second semifinal between India and England will be played on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The match official appointments are as follows:

November 9: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground: Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

November 10: India vs England; Adelaide Oval: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire) and David Boon (match referee).

Appointments for the November 13 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be advised once the outcome of both semifinals are known.

Honour for Ashwin

Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became India's leading wicket-taker in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup event.

The veteran spinner accomplished this feat during his side's final Super 12 stage match against Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6) in Melbourne.

In the match, Ashwin emerged as India's best bowler, taking 3 wickets for 22 runs in four overs. His efforts were extremely important in ensuring that India wins the match by 71 runs.

In the 2022 edition of the tournament so far, Ashwin has scalped 6 wickets.

With this, Ashwin's all-time tally in ICC T20 World Cup has gone up to 32 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 16.40 and an economy rate of 6.32 and best bowling figures of 4/11.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's star all-rounder is the only other Indian among the highest wicket-takers with a total of 21 scalps in the tournament's history.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan (47 wickets) is the all-time highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history.

He is followed by Shahid Afridi of Pakistan (39) and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (38), Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (36) and Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (35) in the list of highest wicket-takers.