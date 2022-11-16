India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wellington Sky Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Sky Stadium Information
Established: 2000
Capacity: 35000
Formerly: Westpac Stadium till 2019
Average T20I score: 154
Boundary Length: 60x65 meters
2. Sky Stadium T20I stats
Highest total: 219/6 by NZ
Highest total, India: 165/8
Lowest total: 101 by Pakistan
Lowest total, India: 139 all out
Most runs: Martin Guptill: 453
Highest score: Tim Seifert: 84
Most 6s: Martin Guptill: 19
Most wickets: Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee: 17
Best bowling: Ashton Agar: 6/30
Best partnership: A Hales / M Lumb: 143
3. Sky Stadium pitch report
As it is the case with most of the cricket stadiums in New Zealand, the Sky Stadium in Wellington too uses drop-in pitch. The weather conditions here is unique and that nip in the air keeps the bowlers interested most of the times. But the pitch as such remains true and batsmen can play their shots in full trust.
4. Wellington Weather Forecast
The Southern Hemisphere is experiencing an unusually cold and wet summer this year. It is no different in New Zealand either as there is a rain prediction on Friday. The cloud cover is 97 per cent, leading to nearly 6 hours of combined rain and the possibility of thunderstorms is 17 per cent. Wind gusts at a maximum of 32 degrees and the peak point of temperature is 20 degrees.