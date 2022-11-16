India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wellington Sky Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

India will be eager to tide over the disappointment of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where they exited in the semifinals, with a fine performance against the Kiwis at their home.

New Zealand remains tough place for cricket teams to tour because of the pitch and weather conditions in the Antipodean nation.

So, ahead of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, MyKhel is offering the Sky Stadium pitch report, Wellington weather forecast and some general stats and information.

1. Sky Stadium Information Established: 2000 Capacity: 35000 Formerly: Westpac Stadium till 2019 Average T20I score: 154 Boundary Length: 60x65 meters 2. Sky Stadium T20I stats Highest total: 219/6 by NZ Highest total, India: 165/8 Lowest total: 101 by Pakistan Lowest total, India: 139 all out Most runs: Martin Guptill: 453 Highest score: Tim Seifert: 84 Most 6s: Martin Guptill: 19 Most wickets: Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee: 17 Best bowling: Ashton Agar: 6/30 Best partnership: A Hales / M Lumb: 143 3. Sky Stadium pitch report As it is the case with most of the cricket stadiums in New Zealand, the Sky Stadium in Wellington too uses drop-in pitch. The weather conditions here is unique and that nip in the air keeps the bowlers interested most of the times. But the pitch as such remains true and batsmen can play their shots in full trust. 4. Wellington Weather Forecast The Southern Hemisphere is experiencing an unusually cold and wet summer this year. It is no different in New Zealand either as there is a rain prediction on Friday. The cloud cover is 97 per cent, leading to nearly 6 hours of combined rain and the possibility of thunderstorms is 17 per cent. Wind gusts at a maximum of 32 degrees and the peak point of temperature is 20 degrees.