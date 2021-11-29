India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel defy India spinners to earn draw in Kanpur

The final day saw some really dramatic moments before bad light halted the day’s proceedings when New Zealand were at 165 for 9.

There was another 11 minutes left for the day even after 90 overs for the day was completed. But India could not exploit those final minutes as light faded further and Ajinkya Rahane shook hands with Kane Williamson signalling the end of proceedings.

But full marks should be given to Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel, the last batsman, to stave off India spinners for 52 balls under fading light. They hung in their grimly and countered everything the Indian spin trio — R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel— threw at them.

There were low bounce too adding to the whole uncertainty but Ajaz and Sachin stuck to their ground and warded off the Indians.

New Zealand were also served well by Tom Latham and Will Somerville, the night watchman, who ensured that the Kiwis did not lose a single wicket in the first session while adding 75 runs.

It raised the visions of a stunning Black Caps win but a confounding approach in the second and final session pushed the Kiwis closer to their doom.

They let go of their confident approach in the first session and adopted a vastly defensive style, and in their alacrity to save wickets actually they lost quite a few of them.

Until they found saviours in Rachin and Ajaz.

Ashwin said it was a great day of Test cricket. “We were bowling in good areas, we knew we had time but light was always going to come into play in the last session. It happened every day of the match.

“Test cricket is not one of those formats where you come out and bowl good four overs. I am someone who wants to play this format. These are milestones that are constantly kept tab on. But as Rahul bhai says, it's not about runs or wickets, it's about how many memories you make.

“I think getting down to the last session, last mandatory over, Rachin hanging in there, Ajaz playing his part, a great day of Test cricket and I hope those who watched enjoyed it.”

NZ skipper Williamson admitted the thin strand by which his side escaped with a draw.

“It has been touch and go around this time throughout this Test. The Indian side is a formidable one, they were on top for the large part but we hung around. All three results were in play but we fought hard and showed the fight on the last day.

“Rachin is a top-order batter, but is not experienced in these conditions. The two fast players we played were outstanding, kept bowling long overs and kept us in the game. We know this Indian side is a very strong one in all departments, so we have to be at our best all the time.” He said.

The second Test will be played in Mumbai from December 3.