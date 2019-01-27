India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Preview, Timing, When and where to watch, squads

1. Team News - India

Pieces have fallen in place nicely for India in this series so far. Openers have fired and bowlers have been emphatically effective. There have been no obvious flaws but if one wan to have a deeper look then the efforts of Ambati Rayudu at No 4 away from home has not been up to the expectations - a major reason for using MS Dhoni as a floater between No 4 and 5. But it also has not reached an alarming proportions. Rayudu may get a few more chances to underline his credentials ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. But otherwise India look perfectly shaped for a series win. The only change India may effect is bringing in Hardik Pandya in the place of Vijay Shankar. Pandya had rejoined the team after the CoA lifted the ban on him pending the appointment of an Ombudsman to inquire into the sexist remarks he made on the TV show - Koffee with Karan.

2. Team News - New Zealand

Nothing has really gone right for the Kiwis in this series so far. Familiar conditions, bowlers who knows how to exploit those conditions and a batting unit packed with some power hitters like Martin Guptill, Colin Munroe, Colin de Grandhomme etc and two batsmen of absolute class in Ross Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have everything to challenge this Indian outfit meaningfully. But they have not been able to harness the raw materials. But for that, Indian bowlers should be given a lot of credit. They never really allowed space for the NZ batsmen to prosper, a validation of the fact this Indian bowling unit is one of the best in the business at present. NZ would require some plan to unsettle the Indian bowlers, and they need it urgent too.

3. Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya.

4. Where to watch

The match will be aired live on Star Sports channels from 7.30 AM IST and it will be streamed live on HotStar as well. You can also follow the match via the live updates on MyKhel, right from the toss.