India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live telecast & Live streaming info

1. Team News - India

The way Indian bowlers tamed a batting-friendly pitch at Auckland in the second T20I was just amazing. Of course, the nature of the pitch was a bit different from the first match when upwards of 400 runs were scored, as the ball gripped the surface more. Hamilton could offer some assistance to bowlers and the average first innings score at this venue is 177 and that could give way to some high-intensity match. India might not tinker too much with the line-up especially with the series within the grasp and the existing XI has done a good job as they will be looking for another cohesive effort on the morrow.

2. Team News - New Zealand

It was not that the Kiwis were awful in the series thus far but Indians just had all the answers to the questions they were posed. Their batsmen must find way to score against Jasprit Bumrah in particular to get a move on. The NZ bowlers looked to exert pressure on India in pockets and they need to sustain it for a longer period to get the desired result.

3. Dream11

Openers: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Martin Guptill

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey

All-rounder: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Tim Southee.

4. Probable XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickener, Hamish Bennett.

5. TV Timing

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 12.20 PM IST and the Live Streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Updates.