India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI, As it happened: Kiwis wallop India by 8 wickets

Hamilton, January 31: India were keen to win the 4th ODI against New Zealand and extend the lead to 4-0 here at the Seddon Park on Thursday (January 31), under stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be playing his 200th ODI. But it all went horribly wrong for India as they were bundled out for 92. Trent Boult was wrecker-in-chief as he took five wickets for 21 runs. The home side then chased the target with ease to emerge an eight-wicket winner.

It will be a memorable day for another young cricketer, Shubman Gill, star of India's triumphant run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup last year in the same country, as he will be making his ODI debut this day. He received cap from former skipper MS Dhoni. Gill has come to the team in place of Virat Kohli, who has been given rest for the remainder of the tour. Here's Live Update of the fourth India vs New Zealand one-dayer.

It's all over. NZ beat India by 8 wickets in the fourth ODI. The series now stand at 3-1. 6, 6 by Ross Taylor off Chahal and both the sixes were slog sweep over mid-wicket. Just 14 to win. NZ are going closer to the target of 93. 20 more to go. But it has not been all smooth - edges, play-miss but the target is way too small to challenge the Kiwis. 50 up for New Zealand in the 10th over. Bhuvi gets Captain Kane -- Excellent bowling, the ball shaped away a bit and Williamson edged it to Karthik behind the stumps Meanwhile, this is the 7th time India were bowled out for under 100 in ODIs and 3rd time batting first. And a breakthrough immediately too. Bhuvenshwar who conceded 14 runs off the first three balls, snaffles Guptill as a leading edge ends in the hand of Pandya at point. 14/1 New Zealand begins the chase with a bang. 6, 4, 4 by Martin Guptill off Bhuvi. All out 92. Excellent effort by New Zealand bowlers. Trent Boult picked up 5 wickets and De Grandhomme took three wickets. Rest two were shared between Todd Astle and James Neesham. Colin de Grandhomme too was impressive in his 10 overs -- 10-2-26-3. Wicket No 9...Kuldeep sweeps Todd Astle straight into the hands of Grandhomme in the deep for 15 and India are 80/9 Spin for the first time and it is Todd Astle. A worthy name for Boult to stand along with -- Sir Richard Hadlee.



Trent Boult picks up his fifth five-wicket haul for New Zealand in ODIs, equalling the legendary Richard Hadlee's record.



Follow #NZvIND live 👇https://t.co/goloMnOKex pic.twitter.com/smJ3GbGVLG — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2019 10-4-21-5. And 10 overs on the trot too. Amazing spell by Trent Boult. Wicket no 8 -- 55/8 as Boult gets rid of Hardik Pandya. A short ball and it took Pandya's gloves en route to Latham behind the wicket. That's five wickets for Boult. Excellent. 4, 4, by Hardik off Boult but has it come a bit too late. Pandya has hit the 3rd 4 off Boult. India past 50 at last 7 down and this is unravelling fast. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is castled by Grandhomme for 1. And India are 40/7 Sensational opening spell by Trent Boult -- 7-3-8-4. There was a bit of movement and the left-arm pacer used it brilliantly. He made the ball dart back in at good pace - often 140+ and that has caught Indian batsmen off guard. 6 down. India are 35/6 as Kedar Jadhav falls to Trent Boult. Another inswinger and leg before this time. Kiwis you beauty! Gill caught and bowled Boult 9 and India are 33/5 -- complete disarray.The dismissal was very similar to Rohit -- incoming ball at good clip and snicks back to bowler. Hardik Pandya comes in Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik fell in quick succession, in the space of three balls as NZ reduce India to 33/4. Colin de Grandhomme took both the wickets. Welcome to international cricket young man. Your U19 days are over. Boult pings Gill right on helmet with a well-directed bouncer. He takes a few minutes off but resumes batting now. Gill opens his account in international cricket with a wristy flick for 4 off Matt Henry. And Ambati Rayudu is the new man. So, no big knock for Rohit in his 200th ODI. Boult takes a nice return catch to curtail his stay for 7 and India are 23/1 Dhawan has been trapped leg before by a searing Boult inswinger for 13. India are 21/1. Debutante Gill walks in. That was a lovely shot from Dhawan, upper cuts, or ramps it over third man for 6 off Matt Henry. First 6 of the innings. Dhawan and double centurion Rohit Sharma get things moving for India while Matt Henry is with the new ball for the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill becomes 227th player to play ODI for India. NZ XI: M Guptill, H Nicholls, K Williamson, R Taylor, T Latham, J Neesham, M Santner, C de Grandhomme, T Astle, M Henry, T Boult -- A few changes for the hosts India bring in Shubman Gill in place of rested Virat Kohli while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed replaces Mohammed Shami, who has been on the road since the start of the Australia series, while MS Dhoni still has not recovered from the hamstring niggle. He had missed the 3rd ODI too. Shubman Gill, star of India's U-19 WC win last year in the same country, will make his debut today and he got cap from former skipper MS Dhoni. Proud moment for young @RealShubmanGill as he receives his #TeamIndia cap from @msdhoni 👏👏 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2oRc4ozwZq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2019 Good morning/Good afternoon depends upon your location and welcome to the live update of the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand. This is Rohit Sharma's 200th ODI and he will be leading India as well because Virat Kohli has been given a rest. Ah yes! India have already won the 5-match series 3-0