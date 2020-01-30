Cricket
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Wellington, January 30: India registered a historic T20I series triumph when they beat New Zealand in the third match via Super Over at Hamilton on Wednesday (January 29). But Virat Kohli indicated no let-up in the intensity when he said the team wanted to win the series 5-0.

Since India won the series and Kohli expressed desire to give opportunities to some players who are on the benches, we can expect some changes in the line-up for the match at the WestPac stadium on Friday (January 31). MyKhel offers preview, Dream11 etc

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

India would be eager to continue their winning streak against the New Zealand with another power-packed performance at Wellington. India might introduce a minor a personnel change for the match as hinted by Kohli. Washington Sundar may come in to the team in place of Ravindra Jadeja while Kuldeep Yadav may get a look in for Yuzvendra Chahal. Navdeep Saini too may get a look in. In one of the remaining matches, Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant too could be expected to get a hit.

2. Team News - New Zealand

2. Team News - New Zealand

The Kiwis did well to stretch India to Super Over in the third T20I and in fact, they were so close to a win. But a wicket off the final ball by Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma's two back-to-back sixes in the last two balls of the Super Over led India to a win that at one stage looked improbable. Though lost the series, Kiwis would like to make a statement with wins in the last two matches and go into the ODI series with a confident frame of mind.

3. Dream11

3. Dream11

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper)

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

4. Probable XI

4. Probable XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennet, Blair Tickener.

5. TV Timing

5. TV Timing

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 12.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on in HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Updates.

More INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND News

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11:31 [IST]
