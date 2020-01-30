India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast, Live Streaming

1. Team News - India

India would be eager to continue their winning streak against the New Zealand with another power-packed performance at Wellington. India might introduce a minor a personnel change for the match as hinted by Kohli. Washington Sundar may come in to the team in place of Ravindra Jadeja while Kuldeep Yadav may get a look in for Yuzvendra Chahal. Navdeep Saini too may get a look in. In one of the remaining matches, Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant too could be expected to get a hit.

2. Team News - New Zealand

The Kiwis did well to stretch India to Super Over in the third T20I and in fact, they were so close to a win. But a wicket off the final ball by Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma's two back-to-back sixes in the last two balls of the Super Over led India to a win that at one stage looked improbable. Though lost the series, Kiwis would like to make a statement with wins in the last two matches and go into the ODI series with a confident frame of mind.

3. Dream11

Openers: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper)

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

4. Probable XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennet, Blair Tickener.

5. TV Timing

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 12.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on in HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Updates.