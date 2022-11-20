India vs New Zealand: Fans troll Rishabh Pant after poor outing with bat, call for Sanju Samson inclusion

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), November 20: Netizens were left irate after Rishabh Pant fell cheaply during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).
Pant, who opened the batting with Ishan Kishan, continued to waste the opportunities given to him after the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for 6 off 13 balls. The left-handed batter top edged a short delivery by Lockie Ferguson and was caught at third man by Tim Southee.
Pant was picked above Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson in the playing 11. His performance and recent run left fans questioning his place in the team, especially with a specialist opener in Gill and a deserving Samson in the squad.
Here is a look at few fan reactions to Pant's performance on Twitter:
Rishabh Pant dismissed for 6 from 13 balls— Sameer Prajapati (@SameerP14178298) November 20, 2022
Don't worry he will be form when he get 100 more matches .. long live Rishabh pant
Biggest fraud Motu pant🤬🤬
Feeling sad for sanju samson 🥲#sanjusamson desvers better#INDvsNZ #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/FyoLDsLz3N
Who is best WK batsman between them .— Cricket Page (@CricketPage3) November 20, 2022
1 .like ♥️-Sanju Samson
2. Retweet 🔄- Rishabh Pant#SanjuSamson #RishabhPant #Pant #T20Iworldcup2022 #BCCI pic.twitter.com/NIcCQZwKoM
Another opportunity wasted by Rishab Pant!!— Tigerexch (@tigerexch) November 20, 2022
Gotta feel sad for Samson…he deserves a chance to be in the playing 11.#tigerexch #indiacricket #RishabhPant #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/V5nWEXS5UF
Indian team to Rishabh Pant:#NZvIND #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/KV3SBpIH7h— Goliath (@PitchingOutside) November 20, 2022
Rishabh Pant out for 6 off 13 balls.— പദ്മരാജൻ ❤️ (@ingloriousmallu) November 20, 2022
Trial no 65 failed
Failed as middle order, failed in opening. What's next? No 11?#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/cBTSZg9Qn9
Funny to watch #noisesmartwatch ads in between #indvsnz matches. They are actually roasting #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/qMuC5fgfrM— Jinu Thomas (@JinuMalana) November 20, 2022
Coming back to the match, the in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who walked in at number 3, smashed a 49-ball century to guide India to huge total of 191 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson invited the opposition to bat first.
Meanwhile, Tim Southee of New Zealand took a hattrick in the final over of the innings, conceding just 5 runs in the over. Southee got rid of Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive deliveries.
