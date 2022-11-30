India vs New Zealand: Ravi Shastri says Men in Blue can take lot of positives from the ODI series

Shreyas comes good

Iyer scored an 80 and 49 in the two innings he got an opportunity to bat in the series. Iyer batted at number three in both the innings.

"I think a lot of positives came from this one-day series. Shreyas Iyer getting runs in a couple of matches, willing to stay there and willing to go through the tough period. Suryakumar of course has the potential, has the talent, and he will deliver," Shastri said on Prime Video.

Shastri on Umran and Gill

Umran Malik took three wickets in the two matches he got an opportunity to bowl, while Gill scored 108 runs including a fifty at an average of 54.00 in the three innings he played.

Opening up on the young Indian players in the current squad, Shastri added, "Umran Malik, I like the way he bowled. There's potential there. If he can persevere, it will be very good.

"All around, there was very positive Shubman Gill at the start of the innings. These conditions are tough, you don't get these conditions often, and you don't travel to New Zealand that often.

"So I think for young cricketers to come here and get this kind of exposure is excellent. The weather and the ground dimensions need to be taken into account."

Shastri praise for Washington

The tour proved to be most fruitful for Washington, who had missed quite a few assignments in the recent past owing to injuries.

Shastri was effusive in his praise for the all-rounder, who made a composed 51 off 64 balls in tough conditions at the Hagley Oval, days after his brilliant cameo in the series opener.

"He grabbed the opportunity with both hands. And today I think he showed great maturity with the bat. Tough conditions, the top order struggled, and the ball was beating the bat but right from the outset in 5-7 minutes you knew this guy was composed.

"He looked organised, he left the ball well and the balance was fabulous and his footwork very positive. When he hit a couple of boundaries you knew he was on his way. So this innings will do him a world of good. Proper batter in tough conditions to get a half-century. I think he should take that," Shastri said.