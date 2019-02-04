India vs New Zealand: Report card of India players after ODI series

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 7.5/10

The left-handed opener made two back-to-back fifties in the series to recover from a lukewarm outing against Australia. Dhawan also emerged the second highest run-getter for India with 188 runs at 47. But he tapered off in the last three ODIs. However, his contribution in India making the early run was invaluable.

2. Rohit Sharma - 7.5/10

Like his opening partner Dhawan, the Mumbaikar too made two back-to-back fifties that helped India seal the series. Together, Rohit and Dhawan continued to be a good force upfront and it had a big role in India wrapping up the series in the third one-dayer itself.

3. Virat Kohli - 7.5/10

This was one of the series when Kohli did not fire in full range but kept India ticking with contributions along with others. He had one fifty and two 40s to show from the series and 148 runs at 49.33. But he captained with customary gusto and used his resources well. He was given a rest after the third ODI and the short vacation might have been sweeter for him because India had won the series by then.

4. Shubman Gill - 4/10

The Under-19 star made his debut at Hamilton when India was shot out for 92. He made a 22-ball 9 but had to go through a disturbing hit on the head by Trent Boult. He has just 16 runs to show from two matches but this will work as a good lesson for him - a teaser to the challenges posed by international cricket. He will be better for the experience.

5. Ambati Rayudu - 7/10

Several questions have been raised over Rayudu's temperament to be a long-term solution for India's desire to find a stable No 4 batsman. He was dropped midway against Australia before being brought back for the NZ series. He got to play all five matches and emerged the top-scorer with 190 runs at 63.3. But in that 90 runs came in the final ODI at Wellington. He also made an unbeaten 40 in the series-deciding third ODI. However, that knock, played after India were reduced to 18/4, might have earned him some trust from the team management. But he will have to do a bit more running to stay ahead of the pack.

6. MS Dhoni - 8/10

In the second ODI, Dhoni played an important innings of unbeaten 48 to propel India to 324/4, a total that helped India win by 90 runs and take a 2-0 lead. It was some vintage stuff by MSD. He was also in good form behind the stumps and him running out James Neesham in the fifth ODI underlined the fact that the ‘street-smart' brain is in full-function mode. His hand speed too remained enviable as evidenced by the stumping of Ross Taylor in the second ODI. However, he missed the third and fourth one-dayers through a sore hamstring.

7. Kedar Jadhav - 8/10

Jadhav showed he can clear the boundaries with ease when he tore apart Lockie Ferguson in the final over of the second ODI while making a 10-ball 22. He remains a pretty useful batsman down the order and is a handy spinner who gives breakthroughs out of nowhere. He might have got limited opportunities to prove his worth, but whenever they came his way Jadhav more often than not produced the goods.

8. Dinesh Karthik - 6/10

The wicketkeeper batsman played just two ODIs because Dhoni got injured. But Karthik managed to keep himself relevant with an unbeaten 38 in the third ODI that helped India seal the series and he has also took four catches in that match. He will continue to be the second-choice wicketkeeper batsman for some more time.

9. Hardik Pandya - 8/10

Pandya went through a turmoil after his controversial interview with Karan Johar in Koffee with Karan. He was suspended pending an inquiry but the CoA lifted the ban since the proceedings were taking a long time. He was allowed to play pending the appointment of an ombudsman and the all-rounder made his presence felt in the first match he played post the ban. In the third ODI at Tauranga, he took a stupendous catch to dismiss Kane Williamson off Yuzvendra Chahal and bagged two wickets as well. In the final ODI, he made a sparkling 45 off 22 balls that helped India reach a match-winning total.

10. Yuzvendra Chahal - 8/10

The leg-spinner was India's joint highest-wicket taker with Mohammed Shami with 9 wickets. He went for a few runs but took wickets as well and that hurt the Kiwis a big way as they lost one wicket too many in the middle overs.

11. Kuldeep Yadav - 7/10

The Chinaman began the series with a bang - 8 wickets from two matches. The New Zealand batsmen struggled to read him off the hand or off the pitch. His economy of 4.31 was the best by an Indian bowler in the series. He went wicketless in the 3rd and 4th ODI and was rested in the final ODI. But the KulCha partnership with 17 wickets among them continued to be the fortune-decider for India.

12. Mohammed Shami - 8.5/10

It came as no surprise that Shami was adjudged as the Man of the Series after picking up 9 wickets from four matches. He was relentless and economical and invariably picked a wicket in his opening spell that disrupted the rhythm of New Zealand. And he maintained the intensity level right from the Test series against Australia to the final ODI against NZ at Wellington. The third seamer question (behind Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar) might be irrelevant now.

13. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 7.5/10

Along with Shami, Bhuvi bowled a tight spell with the new ball and while playing all the ODIs he showed the readiness for the grind ahead. A big positive for India. He plucked seven wickets from five matches and often made Martin Guptill go through severe bout of doubts with his impeccable line.

14. Vijay Shankar - 5/10

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder played a fine innings of 45 and along with Rayudu added 98 runs for the fifth wicket after walking in when India were at 18/4. It showed Shankar's adaptive skills but he did not get too many chances to showcase his ability with the ball.

15. Khaleel Ahmed - 3.5/10

The left-arm pacer played just one match at Hamilton and gave away 19 runs in three overs. Currently, he is being viewed as the fourth seamer behind Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah and Shami but needs more match time and confidence to be considered as a primary choice.