India vs New Zealand T20I series: Head to head record, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma chase Dhoni's mark

1. Head to head

In T20Is, New Zealand hold an edge of over India. They have met each other 12 times and NZ have won 8 times while India won just 3 matches and one match was abandoned. In fact, India had to wait till their seventh T20I to beat the Kiwis.

2. Most runs

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is the leading run-scorer in T20Is from either side with 261 runs from just four matches at a stunning average of 130.50 with three fifties and the highest of 91. Colin Munro is second in the list with 248 runs from 7 matches and he is the only batsman from either side to make a T20I hundred in a bilateral series. He made that hundred at Rajkot. MS Dhoni is the leading run-getter from India with 221 runs from 11 matches while Rohit Sharma (198 from 9 matches) and Virat Kohli (197 from 5) matches complete the top five.

3. Most wickets

Indian bowlers have not tasted much success in T20Is against NZ. Irfan Pathan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the leading wicket-taker with 5 wickets each from four and six matches respectively. Other Indian bowlers in the list are Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Harbhajan Singh, all have taken 4 wickets apiece. NZ spinner Ish Sodhi is the leading wicket-taker from either side

4. India T20I squad for NZ series

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.