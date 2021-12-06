India vs New Zealand Test Series 2021: Full list of award winners, Player Of The Series; Records, Stats

After a hard-fought draw in Kanpur in the first Test, India walked all over New Zealand in the Wankhede Stadium despite Ajaz Patel taking all 10 wickets of an innings.

Here’s the post-match presentation highlights from the match like captain’s quotes, man of the match, man of the series awards etc.

Virat Kohli, India captain: To come back with a win is a great feeling, returning as the captain it was a clinical performance, something we've seen time and again. You want individuals to step up and guys did that.

“Even the first Test match was good, this was better. We discussed areas we could improve on, it was also a case of the opposition playing out a good draw and pitch not assisting the bowlers on day five like you expect it to.

“Here the pitch had a bit more, were able to create more pressure, also because there was more pace and bounce. All in all, the pitch at Wankhede provided the opportunity to play good cricket all around.

“We all are serving Indian cricket, the previous management did a terrific job, now with Rahul bhai coming in, the mindset is the same. To take Indian cricket forward. It's a good challenge in South Africa, that was the start of our perseverance to build abroad, Australia was an accumulation of those efforts.

“We have the belief we can win anywhere. It's a tough challenge, something we want to achieve, everyone's motivated."

R Ashwin, Player of the series: "I enjoyed that pitch, spun and had a bit more bite," he says. "It was a wonderful pitch. Everytime you come to Wankhede, there's something to look forward to. Before I get to what I did, it was wonderful from Ajaz.

“He put the ball in the right places, I enjoyed watching him bowl. It was destiny, I think. Jayant and I have a good relationship from 2014, when he flew down to Chennai from Haryana to pick my brains.

“Axar, I've been playing for a while at Kings and Delhi Capitals. For starters, I'd look to play a part in South Africa and finish off with a series win."

Mayank Agarwal, Player of the Match: “It Feels nice to be among the runs, this knock will be special for me. Very honestly, did nothing different after Kanpur. It was about having the mental discipline. Rahul bhai told me there's no point thinking about technique mid-series. 'This is the technique that has got you runs, have a solid mindset, stick to your game plans, the runs will come.

“Sunny G told me to keep my bat low, be more side-on. I couldn't do that early on but it helped. I wasn't really thinking of a century in each innings, but yes definitely should've converted the 60. Different challenge in SA, we relish as a team."

Tom Latham, the New Zealand captain: Disappointing performance. Knew it'd be tough in these parts. Getting bowled out for 60 puts you behind the eight-ball. If you come over to India, you probably want to bat first. The way the bowlers toiled in the first innings was great. It wasn't quite the way we wanted it to pan out with the bat.

“Amazing game to be a part, a 10-for has happened only thrice in the history of Tests. To be part of it is special, we'll celebrate that with Ajaz. We head home, quarantine and then have a couple of Tests against Bangladesh. Look forward to getting home and then preparing for that series.

Records & Stats

Most runs: Mayank Agarwal: 242 runs, Avg: 60.50, 100: 1, 50: 1.

Most wickets: Ajaz Patel: 17 wickets, Avg: 22.05, Best: 10 for 119.