Cricket India vs Pakistan: 5 Most Stunning Wives and Girlfriends of India and Pakistan cricketers You Must Know By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 16:49 [IST]

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

The 17th Asia Cup 2025 has kicked off with Afghanistan thumping Hong Kong by 94 runs. The tournament, running from September 9 to 28, features eight teams split into two groups, setting the stage for fierce competition. Among the most electrifying fixtures is the India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai, an encounter that fires up cricket fanatics across the globe.

Yet, beyond the boundary ropes and roaring crowds, the personal lives of cricket stars weave equally compelling narratives. The wives and girlfriends of these athletes stand as unyielding pillars, quietly shaping and supporting their journeys. Here's a rundown of the top 5 WAGs from India and Pakistan whose stories deserve a spotlight.

1. Muzna Masood Malik - Haris Rauf's Wife

Born October 20, 1997, in Rawalpindi, Muzna Masood Malik is a powerhouse in Pakistani fashion and social media. An alumna of International Islamic University Islamabad, she blends a degree in Mass Media with advanced Fashion Design studies. Her journey from student to leading model is marked by grace and ambition, amplified by her viral TikTok presence.

Muzna and Haris Rauf's love story reportedly began on campus, evolving from friendship into a union celebrated with a traditional Nikah in December 2022, followed by a lavish Islamabad wedding in July 2023, complete with an energetic qawwali night. Their social media chronicles offer a rare glimpse into a partnership thriving on mutual respect and cultural richness.

2. Ansha Afridi - Shaheen Shah Afridi's Wife

Ansha Afridi is cricket royalty, daughter of the legendary Shahid Afridi, and she marries into it as Shaheen Shah Afridi's life partner. Unlike the typical celebrity spouse, Ansha shuns limelight and embraces privacy, choosing to remain a steady force behind the scenes.

Engaged in 2021 and married in a private Nikah ceremony in February 2023, their relationship reflects shared cricketing heritage and a solid emotional foundation. Shaheen openly credits Ansha as his emotional anchor, a sentiment echoed in his heartfelt Instagram posts.

3. Devisha Shetty - Suryakumar Yadav's Wife

Devisha Shetty, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and coach, met Suryakumar Yadav in 2010 at Mumbai's R.A. Podar College. Their bond, reportedly sealed by marriage in 2016, weaves artistry and steadfast companionship. Beyond dance, Devisha is a passionate baker and animal lover, sharing snippets of her life on social media.

Their partnership is an unspoken synergy of talent and dedication, highlighted by her emotional tribute after Yadav's stellar T20 World Cup final showing. Per reports, they recently acquired two luxury apartments worth Rs 21.1 crore, a tangible sign of their shared ambitions and flourishing life.

4. Sanjana Ganesan - Jasprit Bumrah's Wife

Jasprit Bumrah's off-field victory is Sanjana Ganesan, an accomplished sports presenter and former beauty pageant titleholder. Their initial clashes during the 2013-14 IPL season reportedly gave way to a warm friendship during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, culminating in a private wedding in Goa in 2021 blending Sikh and Tamil customs.

Sanjana, a gold medallist in technology turned sports media star, commands respect in her own right. With a net worth estimated at ₹8 crore, her career trajectory mirrors the discipline and drive Bumrah displays on the pitch. The couple welcomed their son Angad in September 2023, cementing their status as one of Indian cricket's most admired duos.

5. Komal Singh - Rinku Singh's Fiance

Rinku Singh's personal life has garnered attention following his engagement to Priya Saroj (also known as Komal Singh), the youngest female MP of Machhlishahr. Their story, steeped in family approval and three years of courtship, culminated in an engagement ceremony at Lucknow's luxury Centrum hotel in June 2025.

The event dazzled with high-profile guests and traditional attire: Rinku's white sherwani paired with Komal's intricately embroidered pink lehenga. Their union is a blend of political stature and cricketing promise, signaling a new chapter fueled by mutual respect and familial blessings.

Each of these women is far more than a cricketer's spouse or girlfriend. They embody resilience, passion, and independence, carving distinct paths while providing unwavering support. Whether it's Muzna's commanding social media presence or Ansha's quiet strength, these relationships underscore the intimate human stories that run parallel to cricket's competitive frenzy.

As India and Pakistan gear up for their Asia Cup showdown, the stories of these women remind us that behind every great athlete is a partner whose sacrifices and steadfastness often go unnoticed.