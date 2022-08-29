India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Full List Of Awards, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

India bowlers led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya limited Pakistan to 147 after they won the toss and bowled by choice.

India were made to work hard while chasing 148 and had to wait till last over to win the the match and once again Hardik was the man of the moment with a cameo.

Hardik sealed the match with a six of left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. Here is full list of awards, man of the match details and captains’ comments in post-match presentation.

1 Full list of awards

Best catch: Dinesh Karthik (USD 3000)

Man of the match: Hardik Pandya (USD 5000)

2 Comments, Post-match presenation

Hardik Pandya, Player of the Match: “In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake. In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over.

I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: “Halfway through the chase, we still knew that we can win irrespective of the situation. We had the belief and when you have that belief, these things can happen. It's about giving clarity to the guys so that they know their roles well. It was a bit challenging but I'll take wins like this any day over usual victories.

“Yes, our bowling has come a long way in the last year or so and they have adapted well to different situations. Since the time Hardik has made his comeback, he's been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily. His batting quality we all know and it's been brilliant since his comeback.

“He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it's with the bat or with the ball. He can bowl really quick, we saw that today with those short balls.

“It was always about just understanding his game and he's doing that well now. In a high-pressure chase with 10 runs per over needed, you can panic but he never showed any of that.”

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: “The way we started with the ball, was great. We were about 10-15 runs short. Bowlers did really well to make a match of this. Our tail did step up a bit to add those handy runs. Thought was to take the game deep and hold back Nawaz's last over. Idea was to create pressure but Hardik finished well. Naseem is a very young bowler but bowled so well, and showed so much aggression.”