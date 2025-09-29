Rangers Secure First Scottish Premiership Win Against Livingston Thanks To Max Aarons' Late Goal

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Awards List: Full List of Award Winners, Post-Match Presentation Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 1:57 [IST]

India scripted a memorable triumph in Dubai, clinching the Asia Cup 2025 title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday (September 28).

Under the floodlights of the Dubai International Stadium, an electric crowd witnessed high drama, nerves, and eventually, a composed Indian finish spearheaded by Tilak Varma's maturity and Kuldeep Yadav's craft.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan's openers came out with intent. Sahibzada Farhan looked elegant and assured, striking boundaries with ease as he collected a fluent 57 off 38 balls, while his partner Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35) complemented him with measured aggression. Their brisk 84-run opening stand had silenced the early Indian chants, giving Pakistan an ideal platform.

But cricket's most intense rivalry has often turned on small margins - and so it did again. Varun Chakaravarthy broke through with two important strikes, before Kuldeep Yadav unleashed his guile. The left-arm wrist spinner completely dismantled Pakistan's middle and lower order, finishing with 4 for 30. Caught between aggression and hesitation, Pakistan's batting disintegrated from 113/1 to 146 all out in just 19.1 overs. What seemed a launchpad for 180+ suddenly became a fragile total, leaving the bowlers with much to defend.

India stumble but discover their saviours

If Pakistan had wobbled, India's chase began in near disarray. Faheem Ashraf, steaming in with purpose, struck twice inside the powerplay, while Shaheen Afridi's accuracy claimed captain Suryakumar Yadav, leaving India precariously placed at 20/3. The atmosphere thickened with nerves as Pakistani fielders closed in, sensing history.

From that storm emerged Tilak Varma, calm yet authoritative, absorbing pressure with every ball he faced. His innings was a tapestry of composure, clever placement, and timely bursts of power. Supported briefly by Sanju Samson (24), Tilak rebuilt momentum before finding the perfect ally in Shivam Dube.

Dube's counter-attack, a fearless 33 off 22 balls, tilted the balance back India's way. His towering sixes off Haris Rauf punctured Pakistani hopes and allowed Tilak the space to anchor with responsibility. When Dube fell, India still needed 13 off 8 balls, but Rinku Singh ended all doubts with his characteristic calmness, hitting the winning runs with flair.

Tilak stood unbeaten at 69 off 53 balls, the new face of India's middle-order resilience, steering his side home as chants of celebration erupted across Dubai's stands.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Award Winners

Gamechanger of the Match: Shivam Dube (USD 3,500)

Most Sixes of the Match: Tilak Varma (USD 3,000)

Player of the Match: Tilak Varma (USD 5,000)

Most Valuable Player of the Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav (USD 15,000)

Player of the Tournament: Abhishek Sharma (USD 15,000)