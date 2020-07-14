India vs Pakistan bilateral series good for health of global cricket: PCB chief Ehsan Mani

The two sides only meet during ICC events as India and Pakistan have not held any bilateral series due to the sour diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

But reflecting on the current health of international cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani said that a bilateral series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will help international cricket. Mani said the Indo-Pak matches are the most watched matches in the word and its good for the health of the game.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Mani however made it clear that Pakistan doesn’t take India-Pakistan series into account while planning their schedule.

PCB chief Mani told Cricbuzz, “Pakistan-India matches are the most-watched cricket matches in the world. However, apart from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, we do not play against each other due to the policy of the Indian government.

“It is good for the health of global cricket that we play against each other, however, in our planning we do not take into account any bilateral series against India.”

Mani also spoke about PCB’s relation with the Indian cricket board as he said that the Pakistan board has “issues” with BCCI, but added, “I do not have a fear that some counties will put their interests ahead of what is good for the game as a whole.”

Mani further added, “We all owe a duty of care to the global game and the well-being of world cricket and not put out short term interests before it.”

India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series in 2013, where Pakistan visited India and played two T20Is and three ODIs. The last Test series between the neighbouring countries was held way back in 2007-08.

The only time fans get to see the high-voltage clashes are during the Asia Cup or ICC events.