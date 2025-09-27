India vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry: Head-to-Head Stats, Records, Top Players ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is among the most intense sporting rivalries in the world. Every encounter between these two giants captures global attention, uniting billions of fans in excitement, passion, and emotion.
From the mid-1980s to 2025, they have produced countless memorable moments in ODIs and T20Is, shaping cricketing history. And as the two nations collide again in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, let us have a look at how the history has shaped between these two sides.
Total Matches: 136
Pakistan Wins: 73
India Wins: 58
No Results: 5
Total Matches: 15
India Wins: 12
Pakistan Wins: 3
Ties: 1 (India famously won via bowl-out in 2007 T20 World Cup)
India has shown consistent superiority over Pakistan in global ICC events, especially in the World Cup stage.
ODI World Cups: India leads 8-0 against Pakistan.
T20 World Cups: India holds a 7-1 advantage.
Overall ICC World Cups (ODI + T20): India has won 15 of 16 encounters.
ICC Champions Trophy: The record is even at 3-3, with Pakistan's unforgettable 180-run victory in the 2017 final at The Oval.
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 2,526 runs in 69 matches, 5 centuries, 16 fifties, highest 141
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan): 2,403 runs in 67 matches, average 43.69
Saeed Anwar (Pakistan): 2,002 runs in 50 ODIs, career-best 194
Rahul Dravid (India): 1,899 runs in 58 matches
Shoaib Malik (Pakistan): 1,782 runs in 42 matches, average 46.89
Wasim Akram (Pakistan): 60 wickets in 48 matches, best 4/35
Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan): 57 wickets in 36 games, best 5/45
Aaqib Javed (Pakistan): 54 wickets, famous 7/37
Anil Kumble (India): 54 wickets
Javagal Srinath (India): 54 wickets
Virat Kohli (India): 492 runs in 11 matches, average 70.28, 5 fifties, best 82*
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan): 228 runs in 5 innings, average 57
Yuvraj Singh (India): 155 runs in 8 matches
Hardik Pandya (India): 14 wickets in 6 matches, average 13.57, best 3/8
Umar Gul (Pakistan): 11 wickets in 6 matches
Irfan Pathan (India): 6 wickets in T20 World Cup games vs Pakistan
In Asia Cup 2023, India recorded their biggest-ever win over Pakistan, defeating them by a massive 228 runs. During the Asia Cup 2025, India twice defeated Pakistan in the group stage and Super Four stage by 7 wickets and 6 wickets, respectively. On September 28, 2025, India and Pakistan will clash in their first-ever Asia Cup final, a historic milestone in the tournament's history.