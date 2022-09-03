India vs Pakistan: Hardik is a vital asset for India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, says Dasgupta

India had emerged victorious in the group stage clash, when they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. So, there will be whole lot for fans to look forward to when these teams meet again days apart.

Here former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta previews the match for MyKhel.

The India vs Pakistan cricket match: “An India vs Pakistan cricket match has always delivered higher than the expectations. It doesn’t matter when or where they are playing…but it’s always full of drama and excitement. When you are playing against Pakistan, you should always play with some extra effort on the ground. And then we have this full buzz inside and outside the stadium. Last Sunday, India had won a close match. But now Pakistan batsman have come back to form. This might be the a close encounter too.

The Hardik Pandya factor: “These days Hardik is the main asset of the team. The way he bowled against Pakistan in the group match was phenomenal. I think, he was not feeling confident in his bowling before the IPL. But from mid IPL 2022 season, he started bowling his full quota of overs, and showed some good results too. He bowled well when India toured for some overseas T20s.

And apart from bowling, Hardik scores big runs in number 5 or 6 positions, and it helps India to set a big score on the board. When India needs 15 runs per over in slog overs, he’s the player in him you can keep the faith and expect the desired results.

Hardik has that leadership quality too. He can lead India’s bowling unit in the nearest future, I think. His performance will be a vital for India, not just against Pakistan but in future matches as well.”

Roles of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik: “The Team management, I think, knows the actual role of these two wicketkeeping batsmen. According me, they are getting utilised by the management as per the situation. Unfortunately, both the players haven’t got the opportunity to bat in Asia Cup 2022 so far. According me, Rishabh Pant should bat at top of the order because when the fielders are in, he can take that advantage and clear the ball out of the fence. His keeping has improved a lot in the last year or so. He’s a clean keeper now, and he is also keep motivating the bowlers like MS Dhoni.”

India will miss Ravindra Jadeja: “Ravindra Jadeja is the backbone of the lower middle order in Indian team. He is a big hitter in slog overs. His four crucial over in middle overs will help Indian team to restrict opponents’ batters as well. His injury definitely creates a lot of problems for India.

But at the same time if you look Pakistan’s bowling line up, Shahanwaz Dahani is also unfit. It creates problems in opponents camp. They are already missing Shaheen Afridi. Nasim Shah and Haris Rauf are leading the attack. Hasan Ali has not played much and has not played in Asia Cup too. So, Dahani not playing is a very difficult situation for Pakistan.”