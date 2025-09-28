'I'd like to see Jemimah at No. 3': Former India player Veda Krishnamurthy ahead od Women's World Cup

Cricket India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Final in India, UK and USA Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 18:31 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The thrilling rivalry between India and Pakistan reaches its pinnacle as the two arch-rivals face off in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, the first-ever Asia Cup final matchup between these cricket giants.

The high-stakes encounter will take place today, September 28, 2025, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With houseful crowds and immense anticipation, this clash promises electrifying cricket and intense competition.

India comes into the final unbeaten, having already beaten Pakistan twice earlier in the tournament - by seven wickets in the group stage and then six wickets in the Super 4 round. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team has been dominant with their strong batting lineup and efficient bowling performances. Pakistan, captained by Salman Ali Agha, aims to avenge previous losses and claim their first Asia Cup title since 2012. Having battled their way through tough matches, Pakistan will look to exploit any weakness and script a historic win.

The Dubai pitch is expected to offer good batting conditions initially, but spinners could play a crucial role as the game progresses, making the middle overs a potential battleground. Both sides have a blend of explosive batsmen, skilled spinners, and fast bowlers capable of taking wickets at key moments.

IND vs PAK Team News

India will likely field their strongest XI with no major injury concerns. Key players include captain Suryakumar Yadav, promising opener Shubman Gill, explosive all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and lethal pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The spin department is led by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, expected to exploit the conditions well.

Pakistan is expected to stick with the same winning combination that secured their Super 4 semi-final spot, including openers Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan, middle-order batsman Hussain Talat, and premier fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. However, players like Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris will be under pressure to perform after recent inconsistent displays.

India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Final on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Sunday (Sept 28). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

USA

The India vs Pakistan match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Sunday.