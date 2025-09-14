India vs Pakistan: What will Happen if India boycott Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Three Scenarios Explained

India vs China Live Streaming: Where to Watch Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final on TV and Online?

India vs Pakistan: 5 Most Stunning Wives and Girlfriends of India and Pakistan cricketers You Must Know

India vs Pakistan: Fans to be Punished in Lakhs as Dubai Police tightens security ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Match

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Calls Revive Memories of India Legends’ Withdrawal from Pakistan Clash at WCL 2025 - But Why the Two Situations Are Different

Cricket India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Match 5 in India, UK and USA Online? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 19:01 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India and Pakistan are set to meet again in an Asia Cup 2025 clash that carries all the weight of history, rivalry and recent form. India enter the contest with clear strengths, having dominated head-to-head meetings in the T20I format, while Pakistan will look to draw on favourable conditions and their spin resources in Dubai.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan game is set against the backdrop of a tournament where both teams eye momentum toward the knockout stages. India's batting depth and pace attack, balanced by Kuldeep's spin, offer a rounded challenge.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will count on their top order and proven slow-bowling options to exploit conditions. In a fixture that rarely disappoints, the contest is not just about points but psychological edge, with a win capable of shaping the complexion of the entire Asia Cup campaign.

Both teams have started with victories in the Asia Cup 2025, which makes it even more of an interesting encounter. The winner between the two teams will qualify for Super Four.

India vs Pakistan Team News, Playing 11

India are likely to go with the same team which secured a superb victory over UAE in their first match. India played with just a pacer in Jasprit Bumrah, and they may continue with that. For Pakistan, the case remais the same as they are poised to field the same team from their win over Oman.

IND vs PAK Predicted Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Faran, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmad

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Sunday (Sept 14). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The IND vs PAK Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

USA

The India vs Pakistan match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Sunday.