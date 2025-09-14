India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Match 5 in India, UK and USA Online?

India and Pakistan are set to meet again in an Asia Cup 2025 clash that carries all the weight of history, rivalry and recent form. India enter the contest with clear strengths, having dominated head-to-head meetings in the T20I format, while Pakistan will look to draw on favourable conditions and their spin resources in Dubai.
The upcoming India vs Pakistan game is set against the backdrop of a tournament where both teams eye momentum toward the knockout stages. India's batting depth and pace attack, balanced by Kuldeep's spin, offer a rounded challenge.
Pakistan, meanwhile, will count on their top order and proven slow-bowling options to exploit conditions. In a fixture that rarely disappoints, the contest is not just about points but psychological edge, with a win capable of shaping the complexion of the entire Asia Cup campaign.
Both teams have started with victories in the Asia Cup 2025, which makes it even more of an interesting encounter. The winner between the two teams will qualify for Super Four.
India are likely to go with the same team which secured a superb victory over UAE in their first match. India played with just a pacer in Jasprit Bumrah, and they may continue with that. For Pakistan, the case remais the same as they are poised to field the same team from their win over Oman.
India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Faran, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmad
The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Sunday (Sept 14). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.
The IND vs PAK Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.
The India vs Pakistan match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Sunday.
The India vs Pakistan match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Sunday.