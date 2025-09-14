When and Where to Watch Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Hong Kong Open Final Matches on TV and Online?

Cricket India vs Pakistan: What will Happen if India boycott Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Three Scenarios Explained By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 15:16 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday (September 14) carries the usual cricketing intensity but is overshadowed by significant political and social controversy.

Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 civilian lives and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan, the match has sparked debate over its timing and appropriateness. Several opposition political parties and public voices in India have called for a boycott, labeling the fixture as insensitive given the ongoing tensions and loss.

Despite these sentiments, the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have insisted participation is necessary to avoid forfeiting points in the tournament. Players, led by coach Gautam Gambhir, have been urged to maintain professionalism and focus strictly on the game, despite being aware of the emotional backdrop. The dressing room mood is notably tense, reflecting the weight of national sentiment and the complexity of playing a match steeped in both sporting rivalry and geopolitical discord.

India vs Pakista: What will happen if India boycotts Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025?

If India were to boycott the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, it would be considered a forfeit under Asian Cricket Council (ACC) rules. This forfeit would result in Pakistan being awarded two points for the win, significantly affecting India's standing in the tournament. BCCI has made it clear that a boycott is not a viable option because it would jeopardize India's participation in current and future international multilateral tournaments. Such a move could also negatively impact India's ambitions to host major global sporting events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

India vs Pakistan: Three Scenarios of India boycotting Pakistan match

India and Pakistan have a chance of meeting a maximum of three times in the Asia Cup. Here is what will happen if the Men in Blue boycott the matches in those three different occasions.

In the Group Stage, Pakistan will be awarded 2 points.

In the Super Four, Pakistan will be awarded 2 points.

In Final, another India boycott will hand Pakistan the Asia Cup trophy.

The BCCI and the government have emphasized that while India will avoid bilateral series against Pakistan, it must play in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup to comply with international sports policies and avoid sanctions. A boycott would also undermine the careers of Indian players who would miss out on competitive opportunities. Thus, beating Pakistan would perhaps be the ultimate aim for the Indian team, as they take on the arch rivals.