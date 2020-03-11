India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Preview, Dream11, Playing XI, Live telecast, Live streaming

1. Team News - India

The return of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar after prolonged injury lay-off is the focal point of this series. Pandya has been roaring touch in the DY Patil tournament but international cricket is a different kettle of fish and he would be eager to return to top-flight cricket with a bang, same is the case with Bhuvneshwar as he will be gearing up for his first match of 2020. Rohit Sharma's continued injury-enforced absence means KL Rahul will be opening with Shikhar Dhawan and they have back-up in Prithvi Shaw. The nature of Dharamsala might see the teams adopting a pace-heavy attack.

2. Team News - South Africa

After their recent on-field turmoil, South Africa resembled the force of the yore when they blanked Aussies 3-0 in the ODI series at home. The chief protagonists were opener Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and pacer Lungi Ngidi, who grabbed 9 wickets from two matches. However, India is a different opponent in their home conditions and SA would like their frontline stars to be on the money from the word go.

3. Dream11

Openers: KL Rahul, Janneman Malan

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Heinrich Klaasen

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuneshwar Kumar.

4. Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishbah Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Jon-Jon Smuts, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde.

5. TV Timing

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 PM IST and the live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Blog.