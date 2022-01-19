India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: SA win toss, elect to bat at Boland Park, Venkatesh Iyer debuts for India

India under KL Rahul will be eager to forget that disappointing outcome and make a good start to the three-match ODI series.

Here are toss and playing 11 details.

Toss: Won by South Africa and they are batting first.

Captains’ talk

Temba Bavuma, SA captain: The wicket looks a bit dry. We would like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up and the slower bowlers can get in the game. Hard to get away from the high of the Tests.

“But will have to focus on today, different format, have to ensure our basics are in touch. Opportunity for us as a one-day team to get our game in order. Have got a standard team. Marco (Jansen) comes in, obviously we don't have KG (Kagiso Rabada) available. Two spinners.”

KL Rahul, India captain: We would've wanted to bat first. We're always ready to do both things. The wicket looks a little bit dry. Have some quality spinners in our attack. With Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, hopefully they'll get a couple early with the swing. Venkatesh Iyer debuting, Shreyas Iyer to bat at four. Last couple of days and right after Tests there was a lot going on.

“Emotional for the team. Lot of us have debuted under Virat. Obviously he's still with us and integral part of the team. We just want to try out few things in terms of tactics and strategies. Personnel will not change much. Want to give them a good run. Experimentation doesn't mean we'll go in and start hitting from ball one.”

Playing 11

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (Captain), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.