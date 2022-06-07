India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Delhi Arun Jaitely Stadium Pitch report, Boundary Dimensions, Weather Forecast

The preparations for the match is getting completed on war footing too. The first T20 between India and South is set to be a sell out event with 94 percent tickets already sold at the 35,000 capacity Arun Jaitley stadium.

An international game is being held in Delhi for the first time since November 2019.

“A solid 94 percent of the tickets have been sold. There are about 400-500 tickets left," said DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

“Around 27,000 tickets were put up for sale. In its effort to improve fan experience, senior citizens will have the option to use golf cart to enter the stadium," he said.

Though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the DDCA has requested spectators to wear masks at all times except eating and drinking.

"Our staff is being tested regularly. We request the fans to adhere to COVID protocols and wear masks at all times," Manchanda added. So, the DDCA is all set for the big day.

Along with all these, let’s take a look at India’s T20I records at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, boundary dimensions, pitch report and the weather forecast on the India vs South Africa match day.

1. Arun Jaitely Stadium details

Boundary dimensions: 65-68 meters across the four sides of the stadium.

Stadium capacity: 35,000

Host Association: Delhi & Districts CA

Established: 1883

Stadium Address: Feroz Shah Kotla, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi.

2. India’s T20I record at Arun Jaitely Stadium

India have played two T20I matches at this venue. India beat New Zealand by 53 runs in 2017 and lost to Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 2019.

3. Arun Jaitely Stadium T20I records

Most Runs: Jason Roy: 125 runs

For India: Shikhar Dhawan: 121 runs

Highest score: S Dhawn, Rohit Sharma: 80

Most 6s: Angelo Matthews, Jos Buttler: 5

Most 6s for India: Rohit Sharma: 4

Most wickets: Chris Jordan: 6

For India: Yuzvendra Chahal: 3

Highest partnership: 158 by R Sharma / S Dhawan.

Highest Total: 202/3 — India vs New Zealand.

Lowest Total: 120 all out — SL vs SA

For India: 148/6 — vs Bangladesh.

4. Arun Jaitely stadium pitch report

The pitch at Arun Jaitely stadium in New Delhi, aka Ferozeshah Kotla, is generally a pitch which is on the slower side. But the boundaries here are not big and the outfield often remains quick. So, the team get to bat first will be eager to put on board a total in the vicinity of 170 and challenge the chasing side. Spinners might be able to use the slow-ish nature of the pitch here.

5. New Delhi weather report

The day-time weather at Delhi on Thursday is predicted to be around 41 degrees but that will drop to around 30 degrees in the night. There is no threat of rain on the match day as spectators can watch an uninterrupted game. There could be some amount of dew but not to the effect of bringing in a match-turning influence, courtesy the setting in monsoon weather.