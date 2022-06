India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Both the teams will be eager to start with a win as it will give an early momentum in the series.

South Africa will assemble as a team for a T20I series for the first time after the T20 World Cup last year, though many of their players have already in the T20 mode, thanks to the IPL.

Heinrich Klaasen makes a return to the SA T20I set up while India will welcome back Dinesh Karthik to their hut for the first time since 2018.

India will also closely watch how Hardik Pandya performs as the all-rounder showed immense poise and leadership qualities in IPL 2022 while leading Gujarat Titans to the title.

In the year of T20 World Cup 2022, India also received a major boost as Hardik bowled quite well in the IPL 2022 and it will add to India’s team balance.

So, here is a look at the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction for India vs South Africa 1st T20I.

1. Squads India: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. 2. Playing 11 India: 1. KL Rahul (Captain), 2. Ishan Kishan, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Rishabh Pant (wk), 5. Dinesh Karthik, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Harshal Patel, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Umran Malik / Avesh Khan. South Africa: 1. Quinton de Kock (wk), 2. Reeza Hendricks, 3. Rassie van der Dussen, 4. Aiden Markram, 5. Temba Bavuma (Captain), 6. David Miller, 7. Dwaine Pretorious, 8. Kagiso Rabada, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Tabraiz Shamsi, 11. Anrich Nortje. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Quinton de Kock, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Aiden Markram, 5. Dinesh Karthik, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. David Miller, 8. Kagiso Rabda, 9. Tabraiz Shamsi, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Quinton de Kock, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 8 Dwaine Pretorious, 9 Axar Patel, 10. Harshal Patel, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant. 4. Match prediction India and South Africa are quite evenly matched on paper in terms of player strength. But as we know, India are playing at home and have that obvious edge, even though many SA players know the conditions thanks to the IPL. So, we will have an exciting contest on cards but we will pick home side the winner in the India vs South Africa match.