India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

South Africa mounted their highest chase in the T20Is, 212 for three to be precise, to shock India who put on board an impressive 211 for 4.

So, here we are looking at the post-match presentation details like full list award winners, man of the match and post-match comments from the India vs South Africa 1st T20.

1

51932

Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Strongest performer: David Miller (95M six)

Game Changer: Rassie van der Dussen

LIT performer of the match: Ishan Kishan

Man of the Match: David Miller

Post-match Comments

Rassie van der Dussen, SA batsman: “It's sticky in the middle but Miller was so good. It wasn't through lack of intent. I was clear in my mind.. Sometimes it doesn't come off but staying mentally tough is important. Avesh Khan put me under a lot of pressure and didn't miss his mark at all. But Miller pulled me through with his knock.

It's a game plan that has worked for me in the last few years. I feel like if i can play 40-50 balls, I can have an impact and luckily it happened today. It's a lesson to Pretorius - if it was in his arc he had to go for it.

We knew it was a fast-scoring ground since we played a warm-up game a couple of days ago.”

David Miller, the man of the match: "I think it's a lot of hard work, have been understanding my game a lot better in the last four-five years. Rassie played phenomenally well at the back end. Just try and hang in there. I was going to keep going and Rassie was to pierce the gap or find a boundary.

It was about reducing the dot balls. It's belief. I have been around for some time now but understanding and winning games give you a lot more confidence. Wherever I bat, I have always wanted to make a difference. No. 5 happens to be the place now. I have done well at No. 4 in domestic but South Africa is a different story with world class players. Happy to bat wherever.”

Temba Bavuma, SA captain: "We are happy of our performance. We expected the wicket to getter as the night wears on. There are areas we can improve on. I think the way Ishan batted, he made it look easy. He put our spinners under pressure. That was a proper batting display.

David carried his form, properly supported by Rassie. It was a good wicket probably reading the situation better and going to the death options earlier and taking away the boundary balls. We have a lot of belief on Rassie.

He takes it slowly and takes it on at the end. He is the guy who sees us through. With David, makes it very explosive. It was hot but wasn't as humid. There's a quick turnaround so boys will have to be hydrated.”

Rishabh Pant, India captain: “I think we had enough on the board but were off with our execution, but credit to the opposition. We thought the slower one was working when we were batting but it became easier in the second innings.”