India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Preview, where to watch, TV timing, live streaming, probable XI

But South Africa despite being an inexperienced side has the wherewithal to challenge India. So, will it be a tough battle or an easy stroll for India? Here's MyKhel Preview of the first India vs South Africa Test.

1. India

Under skipper Virat Kohli, India will be eager to start the home season that contains five Tests in all with a win. But the chief protagonist will be Rohit Sharma, who from the morrow dons the garb of the Test opener. Veteran offie R Ashwin will be eager to get his slot as the premier spinner in the team that now sits on the shoulder of Ravindra Jadeja. Wriddhiman Saha, who replaced Rishabh Pant, will play his first match for India since the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa and will be eager to dish out a strong show in front and behind the wicket.

2. South Africa

The SA side does not have big names apart from Faf Du Plessis after the retirement of titans like Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla. But in Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram they have two exciting talents and they will be eager to rise to the occasion and challenge India. And they also have a potent attack in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

3. Vizag pitch

"Two spinners to fast bowlers and Hanuma Vihari will be the bowling options that we have. The pitch looks like a typical Vizag pitch, so yeah nothing different than that," said skipper Virat Kohli about the 22-yard trampoline at the venue.

4. Where to watch

The match will be live on Start Sports Networks from 9.30 am IST onwards and will be streaming on HotStar too. You can also follow the game on MyKhel.