Rohit Sharma becomes 6th India batsman to score hundred in each innings; breaks world record for most sixes

Rohit became sixth India batsman and ninth overall to achieve this feat. Ajinkya Rahane was the last Indian batsman to record two hundreds in the Test and he made it against the same opposition in 2015.

Rohit also rewrote the record of most sixes in a Test match. Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram had blasted 12 sixes against Zimbabwe at Sheikhpura. Rohit broke the record when he hammered Dean Piedt for three successive sixes and reached 13. Incidentally, Rohit also became the first Indian batsman to be stumped in both the innings of a Test match.

Sunil Gavaskar leads the list, scoring twin hundreds on three occasions. The former Indian skipper achieved the feat against West Indies in 1971 at Port of Spain, against Pakistan at Karachi in 1978, and against West Indies again in 1978 at Kolkata.

Vijay Hazare was the first Indian to achieve the feat way back in 1948 against Australia at Adelaide. Rahul Dravid did it twice. The first time he made two hundreds in a Test was against New Zealand at Hamilton in 1999 and he repeated the feat against Pakistan in 2005 against Pakistan at Kolkata.

Current skipper Virat Kohli joined the list in 2014 when made twin hundreds against Australia at Adelaide, very similar to what Hazare did.

Rahane did it against South Africa in 2015 at New Delhi.

Most runs in a Test by a batsman opening for the first time

The Mumbaikar also owns the record of scoring most runs in a Test match by surpassing the record of former Sri Lanka batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan. Rohit scored 303 (176 and 127) in this match while Dilshan had scored 215* (92 & 123*) against New Zealand, Galle, 2009.