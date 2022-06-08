India vs South Africa 2022: Chahal To Shamsi -- Battle Of Spinners To Decide Series Outcome

When India face South Africa in the first of the five T20Is at the Arun Jaitely stadium on Thursday (June 9), the first chapter of such a contest too will unfold.

It will be a slow burning battle of wits and guile between the spinners of India and South Africa ranks. Let’s take a closer look at the match-ups and stats of spinners during the India vs South Africa series.

1 Axar Patel vs Keshav Maharaj

This is a straight match-up — left-arm spinner vs left-arm spinner. But these two are different kind of operators. Axar is slightly quicker through the air and uses a flatter trajectory and has a vicious arm ball. Axar can hurry the batsman and cramp him for room, a typical new-age T20 bowler if you need be.

On the other end, Maharaj is slower than Axar but remains an accurate bowler (see the economy rate in the stats given below), and occasionally also baits the batsman with that tossed up ball, inviting him to come out of the crease of play those aerial shots. But the South African is more used as a blocking option behind Tabraiz Shamsi, his spin partner.

Maharaj: T20s: 112, W: 89, Eco: 6.56, BBI: 4/15

T20I: M: 8, W: 6, Eco: 5.82, BBI: 2/24

Axar: T20s: 180, W: 152, Eco: 6.85, BBI: 4/21

T20I: M: 15, W: 13; Eco: 6.69. BBI: 3/9

2 Chahal vs Shamsi

They are as different as chalk and cheese. Chahal is a right-arm leg-spinner and Shamsi is the chinaman (left-arm wrist spin) bowler. Their operating philosophy too are quite different. Chahal tries to bowl his leg-breaks wide of the batsmen (4th or 5th stump), forcing him to reach out for the ball and more often than not they err in time the shot, perishing in the outfield or behind the wicket.

But make no mistake, Chahal is not a one-trick pony as the leggie can bowl those googlies and skiddy straighter ones to fox the batsmen, typical of his trade.

Shamsi, can hold his end if needed, but tries to take wickets mainly through his accurate googlies that comes into the batsmen, giving little room to free the arms.

As mentioned above, Shamsi has improved so much in the area of keeping the run flow too in check since began to get regular chances after the retirement of Imran Tahir in 2019.

Chahal: T20s: 242, W: 274, Eco: 7.57, BBI: 6/25

T20I: M: 54, W: 68, Eco: 8.18. BBI: 6/25

Shamsi: T20s: 181, W: 208, Eco: 7.14, BBI: 4/10

T20I: M: 47, W: 57, Eco: 6.74, BBI: 4/25

3 Kuldeep Yadav

It remains to be seen whether the India management reunite KulCha for the first T20I at Feroz Shah Kotla. But even it does not happen at Delhi, the two spinners will merge their path at some point in the five-match series. It will seriously add to the fire power of India as Kuldeep, a chinaman bowler, remains a wicket-taking bowler and seemed to have rediscovered his mojo in the IPL 2022 for the Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep has immense control over his length, a fine wrong’un, ability to turn the ball and a good amount of other variations.

Kuldeep: T20s: 116, W: 143, Eco: 7.63, BBI: 5/17

T20I: M: 24, W: 41, Eco: 7.07, BBI: 5/24.